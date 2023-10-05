HCMC Construction Department introduces e-portal for public services



At present, the HCMC Department of Construction has 22 administrative procedures within its power run online, including 17 whole procedures and 5 partial ones. They can be accessed at the official address of http://dichvucong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/vi/

In the first 9 months this year, the HCMC Construction Department received over 13,200 documents, most of which have been successfully processed.

When carrying out an administrative procedure online, individuals and organizations enjoy obvious benefits of quick and simple registration at all time in all places as long as the Internet is available. This greatly saves costs and time, plus the document handling process can be tracked easily and transparently via the website or an SMS, email.

Online public service provision is the key in administrative reform and e-government establishment. Such services increase the prestige of the government as well as the Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), preparing for the construction of a digital government, society, and economy in the future.

Online administrative procedures help state agencies to reduce workload, complete their tasks more quickly and scientifically. They also improve transparency and the professional level of the staff, which will in turn boost socio-economic growth in general. Meanwhile, administrative procedures on cyberspace allow citizens to register with the need to directly visit state agencies.