HCMC considered one of top investment destinations for Japan

On the morning of June 8, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, met with Mr. Mizushima Kozo, Chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in HCMC(JCCH).

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, Vo Van Hoan, was impressed by the current robustness of JCCH, which boasts 1,049 members and ranks as the third largest association among similar Japanese business communities worldwide (following Shanghai and Bangkok).

Mr. Vo Van Hoan holds high regard for the role of JCCH and Mr. Kozo in facilitating connections between the local government, residents, and the Japanese business community, as well as the Japanese community residing and working in the city. He expresses sincere gratitude to JCCH for their assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic, including their financial contributions to the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund and their valuable support in various other ways, which have greatly aided HCMC in coping with the pandemic.

The Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC acknowledges the significant contributions of JCCH through various forums and dialogues that connect the city's leaders with the foreign business community. These efforts aim to support the city in improving its investment environment and accelerating economic recovery after the pandemic. He expresses great appreciation for the role played by Mr. Kozo and JCCH in the series of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations in HCMC. The Vice Chairman welcomes Mr. Kozo's proposal to strengthen cooperation in human resources training between JCCH and HCMC, including collaborative vocational training programs with universities and scholarships for students from HCMC to study in Japan. Additionally, he suggests that JCCH explore the possibility of establishing a Vietnamese-Japanese training school in HCMC to provide high-quality human resources for the city.

In September, a delegation from HCMC, led by Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, is scheduled to visit and work in Japan. Mr. Vo Van Hoan has suggested that JCCH collaborate with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) to propose plans for business and investment cooperation to make preparations for the upcoming visit.

Mr. Mizushima Kozo praised the leadership of HCMC for their continuous partnership with JCCH in overcoming challenges and creating an optimal investment environment through regular roundtable conferences over the past 22 years. According to Mr. Kozo, JCCH considers Vietnam, including HCMC, a premier investment destination.

He also expresses appreciation for the cultural and social activities organized by JCCH in collaboration with various departments of HCMC, particularly during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations. Additionally, Mr. Kozo mentions that JCCH has plans to organize more social and sports activities in the near future to strengthen the connection between JCCH and the residents of HCMC.