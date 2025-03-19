HCMC-Con Dao high-speed boat service reopens

The high-speed boat service connecting HCMC and Con Dao Island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province will resume operation, starting on March 28.

Thanh Thanh Phat Passenger Transport Company will operate the route, with a trip per day, using the Phu Quy speedboat which has a capacity of 374 passengers. This high-speed boat can make the journey to Con Dao in just 5.45 hours when weather conditions are favorable.

The vessel departs at 7 a.m. from Saigon Port in District 4 and returns from Ben Dam Port on Con Dao Island to Ho Chi Minh City at 11:30 a.m. Ticket prices range from VND720,000 (US$28.2) to VND1,370,000 (US$53.6) per trip, depending on passenger category and ticket class.

On March 19, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport and Public Works, Bui Hoa An, said that the department coordinated with the Maritime Administration of Ho Chi Minh City, the Maritime Administration of Vung Tau City and relevant units to encourage businesses to operate a fixed passenger transport route from Ho Chi Minh City to Con Dao District in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 37/CT-TTg on promoting the development of inland waterways between the two localities. It aims to meet the travel needs of the people and enhance trade connections, passenger transport, and tourism development between the two localities, contributing to the socio-economic development and regional connectivity.

In May 2024, Ho Chi Minh City gave a nod to Phu Quoc High-Speed Boat Joint Stock Company to launch the high-speed ferry route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao Island. However, the company temporarily suspended the service due to ineffective operations from July 29.

The representative of Phu Quoc High-Speed Joint Stock Company said that the operation of the high-speed boat service has encountered several shortcomings affecting tourists' choices, such as Saigon-Hiep Phuoc port being located far away from the city center, requiring a transfer service to transport passengers from downtown areas to the pier, and weather impact on passenger transport. Therefore, the company will temporarily suspend the operation of the high-speed boat route and look for another suitable plan.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh