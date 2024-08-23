Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC, Chinese police forces strengthen cooperative relationship

SGGP

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security, Colonel Le Quang Dao on August 22 received a delegation of officers of the Shanghai Municipal Police of the Chinese Communist Party.

img-1939-9840.jpeg.jpg
Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security, Colonel Le Quang Dao at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chinese delegation was led by Mr. Zhang Wei, a member of the Party Committee and Head of the Political Department of the Shanghai Municipal Police.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security, Colonel Le Quang Dao said that the city’s police force and the Shanghai Municipal Police have had exchanges with mutual practical assistance.

The Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security believed that the exchanges would strengthen cooperative relationships, support, and share experiences to ensure security and order, and enhance the friendship between Vietnam and China in general, the Vietnamese and Chinese police forces in particular.

img-1942-8013.jpeg.jpg
Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security, Colonel Le Quang Dao (R) presents a gift to Mr. Zhang Wei. (Photo: SGGP)
img-1941-3447.jpeg.jpg
At the working session (Photo: SGGP)
By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

HCMC Department of Public Security Shanghai Municipal Police of the Chinese Communist Party Zhang Wei

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn