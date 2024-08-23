HCMC, Chinese police forces strengthen cooperative relationship

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security, Colonel Le Quang Dao on August 22 received a delegation of officers of the Shanghai Municipal Police of the Chinese Communist Party.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security, Colonel Le Quang Dao at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chinese delegation was led by Mr. Zhang Wei, a member of the Party Committee and Head of the Political Department of the Shanghai Municipal Police.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security, Colonel Le Quang Dao said that the city’s police force and the Shanghai Municipal Police have had exchanges with mutual practical assistance.

The Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security believed that the exchanges would strengthen cooperative relationships, support, and share experiences to ensure security and order, and enhance the friendship between Vietnam and China in general, the Vietnamese and Chinese police forces in particular.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security, Colonel Le Quang Dao (R) presents a gift to Mr. Zhang Wei. (Photo: SGGP)

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh