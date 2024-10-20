HCMC, Chinese localities further promote cooperative relations

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received the delegation of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee in the city on October 20.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) receives Director of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CCP Central Committee Qu Qingshan. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was led by Qu Qingshan, member of the CCP and Director of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CCP Central Committee. They are on a business trip to HCMC to inform the results of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the Chinese delegation’s visit, contributing to concretizing the common perceptions between top leaders of the two Parties including strengthening exchanges at levels, sharing theories and insights, exchanging experiences in Party building and State management.

He believed that the visit would also contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and political trust between the two sides.

The HCMC’s chairman informed the city’s socio-economic situation and hoped to further promote cooperative relations between HCMC and Chinese localities through specific programs, contributing to the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and China.

Director of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CCP Central Committee Qu Qingshan (L) informs the results of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the delegation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee, Director of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CCP Central Committee Qu Qingshan expressed his impression of HCMC’s development. He said that the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries has been continously consolidated, especially following the state visit of President Xi Jinping to Vietnam in December 2023. China and Vietnam agreed to build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

According to Director of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CCP Central Committee Qu Qingshan, China is the first foreign destination that Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visited after he was elected as the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and that it demonstrated the great importance for the development of relations between the two Parties and the two countries.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh