HCMC, China’s Shaanxi Province promote tourism cooperation

A conference on promoting trade, aviation, and tourism between HCMC and China’s Shaanxi Province was held in the city on March 21.

At the signing ceremony of cooperation agreements (Photo: SGGP)

The event is an opportunity to promote the beauty of HCMC and Shaanxi Province in particular, Vietnam and China in general.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Consul General of China to HCMC Xu Zhou said that Shaanxi Province is well-known for its historical sites and natural landscapes. HCMC is the largest economic and tourism center in the country. Based on the advantages of the two localities, Mr. Xu Zhou hoped that the conference would promote good relations and cooperation between the southern metropolis and Shanxi Province in particular, Vietnam and China in general.

Currently, Shaanxi Province has 35,800 cultural relic sites, 151 museums, and 900,000 cultural relic items, such as the Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor, Huashan Scenic Area, and more.

Vietnamese tourists visit China.

At the workshop, cooperation agreements were signed between Xin Cheng Airport of China and Bamboo Airways; Xin Cheng Airport, and Vietnam Global International Travel Group Joint Stock Company.

Mr. Truong Viet Cuong, Deputy General Director of Bamboo Airways said that the airline is operating domestic flights and charter flights to various countries and territories. Starting from 2025, Bamboo Airways will continue to expand its fleet and open more routes to China.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh