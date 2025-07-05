HCMC Chairman, vice chairpersons assigned to work, responsibilities

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, has just issued a decision outlining the responsibilities assigned to the chairman and vice chairpersons of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, speaks at the meeting.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, will directly oversee several core areas, including the city’s strategic planning and socio-economic development, and implement plans for socio-economic development, administrative reform, and the organization of the city’s administrative apparatus.

Additionally, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc will take over personnel and cadre affairs, state finance and budget oversight, and investment planning, as well as national defense, security, and internal affairs within the city.

He will directly supervise the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, the Department of Home Affairs, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, the City High Command, and the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies in implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on advancing science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation (Resolution 57), and the Party Central Committee's Conclusion No. 123-KL/TW aiming for double-digit economic growth, exceeding its assigned 8.5 percent target.

In addition, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc will be responsible for monitoring and directing administrative affairs of 21 wards, 4 communes, and 1 special zone within Ho Chi Minh City, including Saigon, Tan Dinh, Ben Thanh, Cau Ong Lanh, Tan Thuan, Phu Thuan, Tan My, Tan Hung, Hiep Binh, Thu Duc, Tam Binh, Linh Xuan, Tang Nhon Phu, Long Binh, Long Phuoc, Long Truong, Cat Lai, Binh Trung, Phuoc Long, An Khanh, and Di An; Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong, Can Gio, and Thanh An communes; and the Con Dao special zone.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Tho

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Tho, has been tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operations of the municipal government. He is responsible for reviewing and resolving routine administrative matters and official dossiers submitted to the People’s Committee.

He will also lead the organization, implementation, and supervision of the municipal People’s Committee’s working regulations and ensure timely execution of its weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual agendas; and assign vice chairpersons and other members of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to participate in activities of central government agencies, the HCMC Party Committee, the municipal People’s Council, the Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee, the People’s Committee, and departments, agencies, and affiliated units of the city.

He also assists the chairman of the municipal People’s Committee in directing matters related to national defense, public security, and internal affairs, as well as coordinating inspections, audits, and supervisory missions conducted by delegations from the central government and the Office of the Prime Minister.

Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Tho is directly responsible for issuing and signing directives in areas such as administration and judiciary; ethnic and religious affairs; fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue operations; fighting against corruption, waste, and negativity; crime prevention; supervising citizen reception; and handling petitions, denunciations, and legal disputes.

Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Tho also directly oversees the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate, the Department of Justice, the Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force.

In addition, he assists the chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in supervising the operations of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department and the City High Command.

He has also been assigned to monitor and provide leadership in 11 wards and 18 communes, including Vung Tau, Tam Thang, Rach Dua, Phuoc Thang, Long Huong, Ba Ria, Tam Long, Tan Hai, Tan Phuoc, Phu My, and Tan Thanh, as well as Long Son, Chau Pha, Long Hai, Long Dien, Phuoc Hai, Dat Do, Nghia Thanh, Ngai Giao, Kim Long, Chau Duc, Binh Gia, Xuan Son, Ho Tram, Xuyen Moc, Binh Chau, Hoa Hoi, Hoa Hiep, and Bau Lam communes.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, has been assigned to assist the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee in overseeing key areas such as administrative reform, foreign affairs and international integration, citizen protection abroad, and the formulation of socio-economic development plans and planning strategies in line with the Party Central Committee's Conclusion No. 123-KL/TW.

He is directly responsible for managing and signing official documents related to investment projects, the industrial sector, foreign-invested economic activities, and the private economic sector.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha also directly oversees the Binh Duong Provincial Project Management Board for Civil Construction Investment, the Project Management Board for Transportation Works of Binh Duong Province, the Management Authority for Export Processing and Industrial Zones, the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), and Saigon Industry Corporation.

He is tasked with monitoring and guiding local authorities in 11 wards and 6 communes, including Dong Hoa, Tan Dong Hiep, An Phu, Binh Hoa, Lai Thieu, Thuan An, Thuan Giao, Thu Dau Mot, Phu Loi, Chanh Hiep, and Binh Duong, along with Thuong Tan, Bac Tan Uyen, Phu Giao, Phuoc Hoa, Phuoc Thanh, and An Long communes.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has been tasked with assisting the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in overseeing key sectors including traffic safety and public investment, covering Official Development Assistance (ODA), public-private partnerships (PPP), and state capital outside of the public investment framework.

He is directly responsible for managing and signing official documents related to public investment projects, urban planning and architecture, urban development and construction, transportation, and urban technical infrastructure.

He also directly oversees the Department of Construction, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Development Management Board, the Urban Railway Management Board, the Management Board for Investment and Development of Traffic Infrastructure Projects, the Management Board for Urban Infrastructure Investment Projects, the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects, and the Ho Chi Minh City Housing Development Fund.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong is also responsible for monitoring and directing administrative and development activities across 18 wards and 9 communes, including Minh Phung, Binh Thoi, Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Hanh Thong, An Nhon, Go Vap, An Hoi Dong, Thong Tay Hoi, An Tay Hoi, Duc Nhuan, Cau Kieu, Phu Nhuan, Tan Son Nhi, Phu Tho Hoa, Tan Phu, Phu Thanh, and Tay Thanh, as well as Vinh Loc, Tan Vinh Loc, Binh Loi, Tan Nhut, Binh Chanh, Hung Long, Binh Hung, Nha Be, and Hiep Phuoc communes.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung has been assigned to assist the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in managing financial and budgetary affairs, including pricing, fees, and the allocation and balancing of public investment capital.

He is directly responsible for issuing directives and overseeing matters related to finance and state budgeting, specific land valuation, commerce, services, tourism, and the management of public assets.

Additionally, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung will supervise the planning and implementation of the restructuring and reform of state-owned enterprises, the collective economy, and state businesses.

He also directly oversees the Department of Tourism, the Department of Industry and Trade, the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), Binh Duong Lottery One-Member Limited Liability Company, Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op), Saigon Trading Group (Satra), Saigontourist Holding Company (Saigontourist), Ben Thanh Tourist, Ho Chi Minh City State Financial Investment Company (HFIC), and Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC).

He is also responsible for overseeing local administration and development efforts across 20 wards and 7 communes, including Xom Chieu, Khanh Hoi, Vinh Hoi, Dong Hung Thuan, Trung My Tay, Tan Thoi Hiep, Thoi An, An Phu Dong, Binh Tay, Binh Tien, Binh Phu, Phu Lam, Dien Hong, Vuon Lai, Hoa Hung, An Lac, Tan Tao, Binh Tan, Binh Tri Dong, and Binh Hung Hoa, as well as Cu Chi, Tan An Hoi, Thai My, An Nhon Tay, Nhuan Duc, Phu Hoa Dong, and Binh My communes.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Minh Thanh

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Minh Thanh, has been assigned to assist the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in overseeing the organization and structure of the administrative apparatus, mass mobilization, and enforcement of legal provisions concerning grassroots democracy regulations.

He is directly responsible for managing and signing official documents in key areas, including approval of decisions on the functions, tasks, powers, and organizational structures of city departments and affiliated units; the management of civil servants and public employees; emulation and commendation work; and agricultural economics, including policies to promote rural and agricultural development, new-style rural areas, irrigation management, natural disaster prevention and control, and search and rescue operations.

Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh also directly oversees the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Management Board of the High-Tech Agricultural Park, Saigon Agriculture Incorporation (SAGRI), the Ho Chi Minh City Land Development Fund, the city's Irrigation Management and Services Company, and Urban Environment Company.

Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh is also responsible for overseeing local governance and development across 12 wards and 6 communes, including Hoa Loi, Thoi Hoa, Phu An, Tay Nam, Long Nguyen, Ben Cat, Chanh Phu Hoa, Vinh Tan, Binh Co, Tan Uyen, Tan Hiep, and Tan Khanh, as well as Tru Van Tho, Bau Bang, Long Hoa, Thanh An, Dau Tieng, and Minh Thanh communes.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy has been assigned to assist the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in directing the implementation of Project 06 for the development of population data, identification, and electronic authentication to serve the national digital transformation phase 2022-2025, with a vision to 2030, and Resolution No. 57.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy is directly responsible for managing and signing official documents related to a wide range of critical sectors, including healthcare; education and training and vocational education; coordination with the Council of University Rectors in Ho Chi Minh City; culture, sports, publishing, and journalism; and labor, war invalids, and social affairs.

Her portfolio also includes the handling of matters related to promoting harmonious labor relations within enterprises, poverty reduction programs, food safety and hygiene, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, information technology, the development of smart urban infrastructure, as well as postal and telecommunications services.

She also directly oversees the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Health, the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Food Safety Management Authority, the High-Tech Park Management Board, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, Saigon University, Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, Thu Dau Mot University, Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV), the Voice of the People of Ho Chi Minh City (VOH), the radio and television stations of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces, and other press agencies under the authority of the municipal government.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy is also responsible for overseeing governance and development across 20 wards and 4 communes, including Xuan Hoa, Nhieu Loc, Ban Co, Cho Quan, An Dong, Cho Lon, Chanh Hung, Phu Dinh, Binh Dong, Gia Dinh, Binh Thanh, Binh Loi, Thanh My Tay, Binh Quoi, Tan Son Hoa, Tan Son Nhat, Tan Hoa, Bay Hien, Tan Binh, and Tan Son, and the communes of Dong Thanh, Hoc Mon, Xuan Thoi Son, and Ba Diem.

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh