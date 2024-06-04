HCMC Chairman requests to mobilize pumps to remove flooded areas

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested to use high-volume dewatering flood pumps are pivotal in swiftly removing excess water from flooded regions.

In his instructions on ensuring residents' safety during the rainy season, Chairman Phan Van Mai asked to mobilize pumps and equipment to promptly deal with heavy flooding that occurs in the inner city during the rainy and stormy season.

Accordingly, the Chairman assigned the Department of Construction to coordinate with relevant agencies and units to inspect the drainage system, tide control culverts, tide prevention valves, pumps, and pumping stations to ensure no inundation in urban areas. At the same time, responsible agencies must increase dredging of drainage systems on roads that are frequently flooded due to heavy rains and high tides.

In addition, he directed management units to urgently check trees along streets in the city to take appropriate measures to prevent falling trees in the stormy season.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport was assigned to strengthen dredging of river and canal systems as dredging can help prevent or alleviate flooding by increasing the capacity of rivers to carry water. Traffic development projects combined with synchronous investment in drainage systems must be sped up and put into operation immediately after completing the drainage items to contribute to the effectiveness of flood prevention for the area.

The Chairman advised people's committees of districts and Thu Duc City to disseminate information to city dwellers and businesses to well implement the campaign ‘City inhabitants don’t litter the streets and canals because the city is clean and reduces floods’. Moreover, district administrations must organize inspection, examination and handling of violators who build houses to illegally encroach drainage systems in the management area.

As for project and construction investors, they must speed up the construction progress of key projects and projects and the progress of completing projects to hand over to management units for operation, especially drainage works.

By Dong Son - Translated By Anh Quan