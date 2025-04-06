Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC celebrates traditional festivals of Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) and Ho Chi Minh City's Vietnam - Southeast Asia Friendship Association this morning jointly held the traditional New Year festivals of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

The event took place in Pho Minh Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung; Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City VBS Committee’s executive board; representatives from the General Consulates of Cambodia, Laos and Thailand; representatives of HUFO’s member associations.

lam-7079-1613.jpg
Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations Ho Xuan Lam speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations Ho Xuan Lam emphasized that the festival is one of HUFO’s annual activities, fostering mutual understanding between Vietnam and its neighboring countries. Besides, the festival will also enhance cultural exchange and multifaceted cooperation between the people of Vietnam, especially those in Ho Chi Minh City and their international friends.

On the occasion of the traditional New Year festivals of Chol Chnam Thmay in Cambodia, Bunpimay in Laos, Thingyan in Myanmar and Songkran in Thailand, Vice President of the HUFO Ho Xuan Lam extended his warmest New Year wishes on behalf of the people of Ho Chi Minh City, HUFO’s Executive Committee and its member organizations. He also wished development and prosperity to the countries and peoples of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

