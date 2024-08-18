HCMC celebrates ASEAN establishment, Vietnam's ASEAN membership

A ceremony to mark the 57th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) establishment (August 8, 1967 – 2024) and 29 years of Vietnam's ASEAN membership (July 28, 1995 – 2024) was held in HCMC on August 18.

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) in collaboration with the Vietnam - Southeast Asia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City organized this ceremony, with the participation of Consul Generals and representatives of the Consulates General of ASEAN member countries in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam - Southeast Asia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Phan Thi Hong Xuan delivers her speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)



Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam - Southeast Asia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Phan Thi Hong Xuan honored the great efforts of leader generations and people of the member countries who have whole-heartedly devoted to the development of ASEAN.

Vietnam's ASEAN membership since 1995 has contributed to connecting ASEAN countries into one bloc and step-by-step enhancing the organization’s prestige in the world, added Chairwoman Phan Thi Hong Xuan.

During the last 29 years, Vietnam has actively contributed to the development of ASEAN through various activities of regional and international cooperation and integration.

Besides, Vietnam has closely collaborated with ASEAN member countries to solve common challenges regarding traditional and non-traditional security, climate change, epidemic prevention and control, and issues on culture, economy, society, education, environment and so on.

Consul General of Laos to Ho Chi Minh City Phonesy Bounmixay gives his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Speaking at the ceremony, Consul General of Laos to Ho Chi Minh City Phonesy Bounmixay, the Chairmanship of ASEAN 2024 said that the Lao People's Democratic Republic has been membership of ASEAN for 27 years. The country was honored to undertake the Alternative Chairmanship of ASEAN for the third time under the theme “ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience.”

The theme was in accordance with the policies and targets of the Lao People's Democratic Republic. With a country without sea, Laos now becomes an integration center in the region.

Besides, the theme was suitable with the common targets of ASEAN on creating an integrated and capable ASEAN region in responding to numerous challenges in the context of rapidly changing and complex regional and global situations.

Delegates and parents are enjoying awarded drawings of children. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

On the occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam - Southeast Asia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City awarded prizes for children joining a drawing contest themed “Green ASEAN, Environment for Today and Lives for Tomorrow”.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong