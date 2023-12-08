HCMC calls for PPP investment into 41 projects

Delegates of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council voted to approve a Resolution promulgating a list of projects to call for public-private partnership (PPP) investment in the fields of health, education and training, sports and culture.

The third working day of the 13th conference session of the 10th tenure HCMC People’s Council was kicked off on December 8.

Delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council (Photo: Viet Dung)

Following the list, 41 projects are calling for investment, comprising six projects in the health sector, 12 projects in the fields of education and training and 23 ones in the sectors of sports and culture.

The Municipal People's Council assigned the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to organize and strictly implement the regulations of the Law on Investment under the PPP form, Resolution 98 and relevant regulations; and provide detailed information about the project for investors and supervisors.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee will be responsible for directing relevant agencies to review and evaluate the needs and urgency of project investment and the ability of budget capital balance before consulting the People's Committee and submitting them to the HCMC People's Council for consideration, promulgation, supplement and adjustment of the project list.

The list aimed to encourage and call for investors to participate in the study and implementation according to the PPP method.

During the implementation process, the HCMC People's Committee will be based on the urgency of the projects, the concerns of investors and the ability of the city's budget capital balance to submit reports to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for public investment or other appropriate forms according to legal regulations.

As for the health field, there are the projects of building a medical examination and treatment services area at Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital in District 5 with its scale of 300 patient beds, four ground floors and 15 floors; Ho Chi Minh City Stroke Hospital in Thu Duc City with a scale of 500 patient beds; a hi-tech screening and diagnostic center in Thu Duc City and Binh Chanh District; the second phase practice hospital.



Regarding the field of education, HCMC will concentrate on projects of building schools at all levels in Districts 7, 8,12, Binh Tan, Binh Chanh districts and Thu Duc City. In the field of culture and sports, there are many project of building Gia Dinh Theater; construction, renovation and upgrade project of the entire Ben Thanh Theater; renovation project of the city-level architectural and artistic relic site of Binh Tri Dong Temple and so on.

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong