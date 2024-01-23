HCMC calling for investment in 28 green projects

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee said that city leaders have prepared a list of 28 projects calling for investment at the conference calling for investment for green growth development in Ho Chi Minh City on January 24.

HCMC is calling for investment in 28 green projects

Among them are some projects in the High-Tech Park, in the field of research and high-tech production in the fields of electronics, microchips, semiconductors, high-tech supporting industrial production, and data center projects. Some other projects include appeals of investment in Thu Thiem New Urban Area such as a financial center, general commercial services and multi-functional residential on the area of 7.7 hectares, a project of 15.8ha convention, exhibition, hotel and commercial service center complex. Moreover, the city planned to call for investment in two projects including Central Square (or Ho Chi Minh Square) and a riverside park in Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

Most projects on the city’s list are projects in the field of transportation. They are project to upgrade and expand National Highway 13 (from Binh Trieu Bridge to Vinh Binh Bridge, bordering Binh Duong Province) with total investment capital of VND13,850 billion (US$560,676,297), the renovation and upgrade project of the National Highway 22 from An Duong intersection to the Ring Road 3 with a total estimated capital of VND7,200 billion, the Thu Thiem 4 bridge and Can Gio bridge construction project and the Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai Expressway project worth more than VND19,800 billion.

In addition, the southern metropolis is also appealing investment in five projects in the field of wastewater treatment and environmental improvement, several urban beautification projects such as Cho Ga, Cho Gao project, rebuilding lot E of apartment building 518 Vo Van Kiet, apartment building 155-157 Bui Vien, apartment building 90-98 Nguyen Hue, apartment building 62 Tran Hung Dao Street in District 1.

This conference is going to be held to connect agencies in charge of projects with potential sponsors and qualified investors at home and abroad to carry out projects while city leaders will listen to conference participants’ opinions of design solutions for Ho Chi Minh City’s green growth goals.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan