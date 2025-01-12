HCMC authorizes districts to renovate old apartment buildings

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has granted authority to districts and Thu Duc City to undertake the renovation of old apartment buildings.

Old Truc Giang apartment building in HCMC's District 4

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has recently issued Decision 123, authorizing the delegation of specific tasks and powers pertaining to the renovation and reconstruction of apartment buildings within the jurisdiction of Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Decision 123, the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City are authorized to perform a number of tasks and powers of the HCMC People's Committee related to the renovation and reconstruction of apartment buildings.

The People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City are authorized with the authority to oversee and approve compensation and resettlement plans in strict adherence to the provisions of the Housing Law 2023 and Decree No. 98/2024/ND-CP, which elaborates on specific articles of the Housing Law pertaining to the renovation and reconstruction of apartment buildings.

These committees are further empowered to issue decisions concerning emergency relocations and to facilitate the relocation of apartment owners and occupants to temporary accommodations as required. Additionally, they are authorized to issue relocation decisions in alignment with the approved compensation and resettlement plans.

Local authorities are additionally authorized to issue decisions mandating the compulsory relocation of apartment building owners and occupants who fail to comply with relocation requirements.

They are also responsible for determining the coefficient K applicable to specific locations and areas containing apartment buildings designated for renovation and reconstruction, in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

Furthermore, these authorities are tasked with organizing the preparation and approval of renovation and reconstruction plans for apartment buildings within their respective jurisdictions for each project. This authorization is valid until December 31, 2027.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan