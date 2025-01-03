HCMC authorities issue Directive for socio-economic development goal in 2025

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee recently issued Directive No. 19, emphasizing the importance of administrative discipline and resolute action to achieve socio-economic development goals in 2025.

This directive outlines 12 crucial tasks and solutions to guide the city's progress.

Key priorities of Directive No. 19 include economic growth, socio-economic targets, work theme implementation, planning and project execution.

In particularly, the city will concentrate resources to achieve a GRDP growth rate exceeding 10 percent upon economic growth while striving to meet or surpass all 22 socio-economic development targets for 2025.

HCMC leaders and dwellers will continue to effectively execute the 2025 work theme and thoroughly prepare and effectively implement its plans, key projects, programs, and projects.

For immediate action, the city will deploy tasks for all relevant industries, agencies, units, and localities in January 2025.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City emphasizes the importance of diligently and effectively executing the restructuring of a streamlined, robust, and efficient organizational framework in line with the Politburo's directives regarding the review of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW.

This organizational restructuring should be aligned with the digital transformation initiative, the job position project, and overall restructuring efforts. It is essential to develop a team of officials, civil servants, and public employees who possess the necessary qualifications, reputation, and capability to meet their responsibilities, while also ensuring appropriate staffing levels.

Additionally, there must be a serious and effective commitment to promoting frugality and combating wastefulness.

Furthermore, the city will effectively apply the 1-3-7 framework for managing backlog documents. Specifically, it ensures that documents are received and assigned to team members within one day; processing is within three days; and a maximum completion deadline is within 7 days for each task. For teams utilizing the 3-3 framework, they conduct meetings no more than three times to address issues, with each meeting spaced no more than three weeks apart.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned the Department of Planning and Investment to implement a project to call for social resources for the city's development. In 2025, at least VND600 trillion (US$23.56 billion) will be mobilized, including about VND112 trillion from the state budget and about VND488 trillion from social capital sources.

The Department will receive recommendations and proposals from people's committees in districts and Thu Duc City regarding the execution of socio-economic development initiatives, as well as suggestions aimed at addressing challenges faced by the business community.

By Dong Son - Translated by Anh Quan