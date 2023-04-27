HCMC attracts resources from foreign affairs activities

On April 26, a conference was held between the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee and the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On April 26, a conference was held between the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee and the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to exchange information and sign a regulation on coordination in directing the implementation of foreign affairs.

The conference was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Bui Thanh Son, Member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; and Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

In concluding the conference, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized the significant and valuable resources that HCMC receives from the diplomatic sector, which helps the city to have more favorable conditions for development, particularly in implementing Resolution 24 and Resolution 31 of the Politburo. On the other hand, HCMC hopes that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will consider the city as a place to pilot new initiatives in the diplomatic sector in the spirit of Conclusion 14 of the Politburo regarding the policy of encouraging and protecting dynamic and innovative officials for the common good.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen highlighted the high level of openness and integration of HCMC when it comes to external relations and international cooperation. He emphasized the need for adaptability, flexibility, and efficiency in implementing the action program and coordination regulations rather than being rigid or mechanical. It is essential to supplement the requirements of the action program for the common good, which is the development of the country and HCMC. In particular, the role of leaders and heads is crucial in promoting a spirit of dynamism, creativity, and willingness to take responsibility for the common good.

He proposed that in the upcoming cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and HCMC, it is essential to prioritize digital transformation and advance administrative reform with the highest level of political determination. Furthermore, there is a need to regularly review and draw lessons to enhance the cooperation program's effectiveness, quality, and closeness in the future.

During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son emphasized that HCMC is not only a driving force for the country's socio-economic development but also a leader in foreign affairs and international integration. He highlighted that the city is a pioneer in dynamic and creative international integration and serves as the leading international exchange gateway in the Southern region and the whole country.

Moreover, HCMC was the first locality in Vietnam to develop a diplomatic strategy. In this strategy, Mr. Bui Thanh Son emphasized that HCMC should concentrate on attracting and diversifying external resources to serve the city's socio-economic development.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is willing to work together with HCMC to seek and mobilize partners and access funding for the development of infrastructure, urban transportation, energy, environment, climate change response, innovation, digital transformation, and smart city and financial center construction to meet the standards of the region and the world.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will work together with HCMC to enhance its global reputation, expand international partnerships, and attract investment in science and technology. This will involve linking up with investors, companies, and major economic groups worldwide to strengthen, develop, and elevate the HCMC Economic Forum.

Regarding HCMC's diplomatic activities, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that the city places great importance on foreign affairs, as these activities play a crucial role in driving the city's socio-economic growth. Specifically, HCMC has established cooperative relationships with 54 localities across the globe and signed 66 cooperation agreements.

According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, without international cooperation, approximately 60 percent of the city's projects would have been unable to operate, underscoring the critical role of external relations in development. HCMC has identified economic diplomacy as a key priority in attracting and leveraging external resources for the city's socio-economic advancement, as outlined in Politburo Resolution 31.