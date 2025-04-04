HCMC allocates over 170,000 square meters of land to Saigon Zoo

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee signed decision No. 1277 to recognize the management and use of over 170,000 square meters of land for Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens

According to Decision 1277, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens uses 5,857.6 square meters out of over 170,000 square meters for business purposes, including a parking lot, food zone, area for recreational activities in parks, and administrative area. The remaining land is used for not-for-profit facilities, such as animal enclosures, parks, and public services.

The area that is not part of the road development planning has a long-term stable land use term of 50 years, while the land use term of the area within the road planning can be run until the Government implements the planning, but not beyond December 4, 2064.

On December 4, 2014, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee signed decision No.5918 to lease 158,117 square meters of land to Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens for public purposes, with an annual payment scheme and a 50-year long-term lease.

District 1 Tax Department issued a land rent payment notice for the entire area, with a total payment of VND163.3 billion (US$6.33 million) to be paid each year. The tax department recently announced that as of October 31, 2024, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens' tax debt was more than VND846 billion (US$32.8 million). Of this amount, an overdue tax debt of over VND787 billion (US$30.5 million) requires enforcement action.

By Thanh Hien—translated by Kim Khanh