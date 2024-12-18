Ho Chi Minh City

Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden be still preserved

SGGP

Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden in District 1 will be preserved. There are no plans to relocate it to Saigon Safari Park in Cu Chi District as a rumored on social media.

TCV2.jpg
False information on suggesting the relocation of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden to Saigon Safari Park in Ho Chi Minh City's Cu Chi district spreading on social media

The representative of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden Single Member Limited Liability Company affirmed the information on December 17.

Saigon Safari Park in Ho Chi Minh City's Cu Chi district is an independent project, funded by the city to add an ecological area for the public. The zoo covers an area of nearly 500 hectares and is unrelated to Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden in District 1.

The Board of Directors of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden Single Member Limited Liability Company proposed the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee direct relevant authorities to investigate and address the false information spreading on social media.

TCV1.png
Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden proposes the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee direct relevant authorities to investigate and address the false information spreading on social media.

The false information was spread by a Facebook account on the official page, “Thao Cam Vien—Saigon Zoo & Botanical Garden,” suggesting the relocation of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden to Saigon Safari Park in Ho Chi Minh City's Cu Chi district. The information was shared by many Facebook accounts, causing the fake news to spread widely, especially after a rumor that Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens would close due to a tax arrear of VND800 billion (US$31.5 million).

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Phan Van Mai, affirmed that there is no truth in the rumor that Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden is at risk of closing due to tax debt of VND846 billion. He has assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment to review the land allocation and lease decisions for Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens to seek problem-solving measures.

Related News
By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden rumor false information Saigon Safari Park in Cu Chi

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn