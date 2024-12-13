Saigon Zoo asked to submit detailed declaration of land used for its purposes

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment held a working session on December 12 with Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens to provide instructions for creating a detailed declaration of land used for purposes.

Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Accordingly, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens (Saigon Zoo) needs to provide a detailed declaration, specifying each area of land used for both business and non-business purposes, and coordinate with relevant units to create a map of the current location, showing the boundaries and area of the land, which will serve as the basis for review and determination.

After completing all the required procedures, Saigon Zoo must contact the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to submit the dossier for consideration and propose the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee decide the form of land use purpose in accordance with regulations.

According to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens was assigned the fixed asset, which is the land located at No. 2 on Nguyen Binh Khiem Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, to be converted into a single-member limited liability company under Decision No. 4213/QD-UBND and Decision No. 4276/QD-UBND issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee in 2010.

Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens has operated as an economic organization model using public land for commercial purposes, including recreational or entertainment activities or services.

On December 4, 2014, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee signed decision No.5918 to lease 158,117 square meters of land to Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens for public purposes, with an annual payment scheme and a 50-year long-term lease.

According to the representative of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the zoo operates not for profit. The main purpose is to preserve historical value, conduct scientific research, and serve the needs of sightseeing, learning, and conserving rare animals and plants.

The requirement for leasing land and paying land rental fees for the entire area exceeds the company’s capacity. Therefore, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens has proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and relevant departments adjust and supplement the land use categories based on detailed declarations of each area of land used for both business and non-business purposes, the representative of the zoo added.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh