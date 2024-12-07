HCMC aims to complete social housing projects within 18 months

Under the direction of Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, the city has established an ambitious timeline for the completion of social housing projects, aiming to achieve completion within 18 months.

Chairman Phan Van Mai

The HCMC People's Committee held a conference to promote investment in social housing construction in the city by 2030 on December 6. The conference was chaired by Chairman Phan Van Mai.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that in recent times, the central and local governments have introduced many preferential policies when implementing social housing development.

Following the Government's directive to construct at least one million social housing units between 2021 and 2030, Ho Chi Minh City has launched its own program with an ambitious target of building between 69,700 and 93,000 social housing units by 2030.

While the city has established an ambitious target of constructing between 69,700 and 93,000 social housing units by 2030, progress to date has been limited. Only 10 projects have been implemented, with 6 projects successfully completed providing approximately 6,000 apartments. This represents a significant shortfall, and numerous challenges remain to be addressed to ensure the successful fulfillment of the established objectives.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong

The Southern largest city has also proposed and issued many policies and mechanisms, integrating into Resolution 98 on land, social housing investment, preferential loan policies when developing social housing, and establishing a working group to resolve social housing investment.

In his speech, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee acknowledged that the development of social housing in Ho Chi Minh City has not met expectations in the past. He recognized that the city has received valuable feedback and suggestions from the HCMC Real Estate Association and other businesses throughout the implementation process.

Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized that a key priority moving forward is to streamline investment procedures and reduce the timeline for social housing projects. He stated that various departments, agencies, and districts must conduct thorough reviews and enhance their coordination, aiming for a project preparation period of six months and a total duration from initiation to completion of just one year.

He announced plans to significantly expand the development of rental social housing, prioritizing the needs of civil servants, public employees, workers, and students. This initiative aims to deliver approximately 100,000 rental units by the year 2025.

Pham Minh Man, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, informed that Ho Chi Minh City is currently calling for investment in 2 projects and 5 land plots planned to build social housing with about 3,800 apartments.