HCMC aims at forming courageous state officials

The HCMC Party Committee yesterday held a meeting to summarize the Party and government building process, the mass mobilization tasks in 2023, and to introduce new missions for 2024.

HCMC leaders and delegates in the summary meeting (Photo: SGGP)



The meeting praised innovative and effective measures while pointing out the lessons from mistakes in the tasks of Party and government building, mass mobilization in HCMC.

HCMC identifies that ‘economy is the focus, Party building is the key, and national defense is the necessity’. Therefore, the capacity of each Party member and grassroots organization has been improved. All Party levels have undergone reforms in their operation.

The city has effectively implemented a scheme to arrange and structure its state officials according to the planning. Young and female officials received necessary training for the following tenure.

As to Party building tasks, Standing Deputy Head Huynh Cach Mang of the Organization Board for the HCMC Party Committee introduced the mission in the future: providing continuous consultation, strictly and synchronously carrying out the steps related to state official building, especially those working in the city’s authorities so that they can better satisfy the requirements of the law and the urban government model.

It is also necessary to frequently evaluate the level of all officials for timely training, to assign them to suitable positions, to prepare human resources for the Party Congress at all levels in the 2025-2030 tenure, to strictly adopt Regulation 114 by the Politburo about controlling power and preventing corruption, negativity among state officials as well as Decree 73 by the Government about encouraging and protecting courageous officials who dare to think and do innovatively and take responsibility for their actions for the common good.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue then introduced the five key missions in 2024. Among them are the provision of consultation to the Party Committee at different levels to review the content of the Resolution issued in the 11th Congress of the HCMC Party Committee and the launch of several projects and activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Reunification Day in 2025.

The propaganda and education sector in HCMC is going to concentrate on effectively adopting Conclusion No.1 of the Politburo about learning from and following Ho Chi Minh's ideology, ethics, and style; implementing the 2024 topic of ‘learning from and following Uncle Ho’; effectively complete the yearly theme of 2024, set forth by the municipal authorities and the HCMC Party Committee.

In his conclusion speech, HCMC Party Leader Nguyen Van Nen requested more attention to the training of state officials to have both courage and talents. There should be feasible measures to evaluate the capacity and performance of state officials, making good use of modern monitoring technologies to avoid subjective evaluations.

Regarding legal violations without profit motives but in urgent situations or for the sake of the public, Secretary Nen asked that functional agencies must carefully consider all extenuating circumstances to reduce penalties when needed. Besides, leaders of the Party Committee at all levels must strictly adopt regulations on monitoring and inspection tasks over negativities for personal gain, along with proper plans to correct wrongdoings.

He then also stressed the implementation of Conclusion 14 and Decree 73 by promoting the spirit of ‘dare to think innovatively – dare to do determinedly – dare to take full responsibility’ among state officials at all levels of the Party Committee and authorities.

Prominent achievements in the task of Party building in HCMC in 2023

The HCMC Party Committee and its Standing Committee introduced 8 resolutions, 19 programs, 2 projects, 63 decisions, 90 plans, 10 directives, 8 notifications, 38 instructional dispatches.

4,482 meetings were organized for the adoption of the conclusions and resolutions of the Central Party related to Party building and political system establishment for more than 214,800 Party members.

The Party Committees of sub-levels carried out inspections of about 1,300 Party organizations and 1,200 Party members; monitoring over 2,560 Party organizations and 1,100 Party member.

The preliminary summary for 11 contents and the final summary for 14 contents in the directives of the Central Party were prepared.

Nearly 8,000 new members were added.

The Party Committees at all levels disciplined 8 Party organizations and 220 Party members.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh – Translated by Huong Vuong