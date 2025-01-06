Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC advances relocating thousands of homes along canals

Ho Chi Minh City is undertaking a significant urban development project to relocate thousands of houses currently situated on and along canals and ditches.

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has recently released a notice regarding the conclusions made by Chairman Phan Van Mai during a meeting focused on the proposed pilot project. This project aims to address the relocation and arrangement of resettlement housing and social housing for families residing along rivers, canals, and ditches, while also enhancing urban aesthetics in District 8.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee directed the District 8 People's Committee to incorporate feedback from meeting attendees and relevant agencies and units to provide input on the draft project. Subsequently, a comprehensive report will be presented to the City People's Committee for evaluation.

The project is of significant importance as they aim to improve living conditions and provide adequate housing to city dwellers.

District 8 faces significant challenges due to widespread canal-side housing and severe water pollution. A survey conducted by the People's Committee revealed 14,102 unrelocated houses along 54km of canals across all 16 wards. This situation severely impacts the health, quality of life, and urban aesthetics of the district's residents.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

