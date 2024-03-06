HCMC: Administrative procedures related to foreigners submitted online

The Immigration Office (PA08) of the HCMC Department of Public Security receives administrative documents related to foreigners, such as applications for visa issuance, temporary residence cards, and temporary residence extensions online.

Administrative documents related to foreigners, such as applications for visa issuance, temporary residence cards, and temporary residence extensions are submitted online in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Administrative documents can be submitted online via the Public Service Portal, https://dichvucong.gov.vn or https://dichvucong.bocongan.gov.vn

It aims to continuously strengthen administrative reform, effectively solve administrative procedures, and provide public services for citizens and businesses, the PA08 announced on March 6.

Individuals and collectives access to above-mentioned public service pages to register an account, select the type of procedure to submit files, and pay the fee online. The results of the application process can be delivered by the postal service or in person.

People can access and submit online forms anywhere by using the Public Service Portal to avoid long waits and taking more time for submission.

Residents can visit websites http://xnc-congan.hochiminhcity.gov.vn or contact the PA08 via Zalo and Facebook for further information.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh