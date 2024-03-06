Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC: Administrative procedures related to foreigners submitted online

SGGPO

The Immigration Office (PA08) of the HCMC Department of Public Security receives administrative documents related to foreigners, such as applications for visa issuance, temporary residence cards, and temporary residence extensions online.

z5221519841340-b442e08999fb88818ce6f290c756c415-7611jpg-6373.jpg
Administrative documents related to foreigners, such as applications for visa issuance, temporary residence cards, and temporary residence extensions are submitted online in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Administrative documents can be submitted online via the Public Service Portal, https://dichvucong.gov.vn or https://dichvucong.bocongan.gov.vn

It aims to continuously strengthen administrative reform, effectively solve administrative procedures, and provide public services for citizens and businesses, the PA08 announced on March 6.

Individuals and collectives access to above-mentioned public service pages to register an account, select the type of procedure to submit files, and pay the fee online. The results of the application process can be delivered by the postal service or in person.

People can access and submit online forms anywhere by using the Public Service Portal to avoid long waits and taking more time for submission.

Residents can visit websites http://xnc-congan.hochiminhcity.gov.vn or contact the PA08 via Zalo and Facebook for further information.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Immigration Office (PA08) applications for visa issuance temporary residence cards submitted online

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn