HCMC accelerates transportation projects connecting with Southeastern region

A conference discussing cooperation among localities in the Southeastern region in the third quarter of 2023 took place yesterday in Xuyen Moc District, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai together with leaders of the People’s Committees of provinces of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Tay Ninh, Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai joined the conference.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman Mai proposed the localities to focus on solving difficulties to accelerate the progress of Ring Road No.3 and be determined to implement the Ring Road No.4 in Ho Chi Minh City as well as approved contents in previous conferences.

The Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee assigned the HCMC Department of Transport to prepare for a thematic meeting between localities in the region with the Ministry of Transport in November to summarize the obstacles and difficulties of the Ring Road No.4 project in Ho Chi Minh City to soon propose the Central about special mechanisms for the project’s implementation.

In the fourth quarter of the year, Ho Chi Minh City will submit to the Government the investment policy for the projects of Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai Expressway, Ho Chi Minh City – Thu Dau Mot – Chon Thanh Expressway, restarting Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway project and expansion of Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway.

Besides, the city will promote implementation of light rail, urban railway and railway projects connecting with cities and provinces nationwide.

Regarding special mechanisms for the Southeast region, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that it was important to consult the Central on a special mechanism for the localities as Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City.