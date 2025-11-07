HCMC accelerates transport infrastructure projects to ease traffic congestion

Traffic congestion on National Highway 13 (Photo: SGGP)

The works cover major routes, including National Highway 1 in the former Binh Chanh District, National Highway 22, National Highway 13, and the North–South Axis Road (Nguyen Huu Tho Street). At the same time, the city is expediting construction on several major gateway infrastructure projects aimed at improving traffic flow and reducing chronic congestion, such as the An Phu, My Thuy, and Tan Van interchanges, as well as an inter-ward street, the parallel road to National Highway 50, Ring Road 3, and the Tham Luong–Ben Cat route.

At a press conference on Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic situation held on November 6, jointly organized by the municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and the Department of Culture and Sports, Deputy Head of the Department for Transportation Infrastructure Maintenance and Operations under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Nguyen Kien Giang, said that, following the directive of Party General Secretary To Lam at the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the city is intensifying efforts to develop key transportation projects to ease traffic congestion.

In the long term, the Department of Construction will coordinate with relevant agencies to advise the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on developing an investment plan for the 2026–2030 period, aimed at ensuring a comprehensive and well-integrated road transport infrastructure network. The department will also submit proposals for the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh railway line, which will connect directly to Long Thanh International Airport. Additionally, the city is preparing to invest in nine urban railway projects throughout the metropolitan area.

Another key initiative is to continue implementing the city’s plan to enhance public passenger transport while tightening control over the use of private motor vehicles in urban traffic. Ho Chi Minh City is also developing a Smart Urban Development Program for the 2026–2030 period, which includes a project to apply the Internet of Things (IoT) in building a smart traffic management system.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh