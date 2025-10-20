HBSO to present additional performances of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece “Swan Lake”

The Ho Chi Minh City Symphony Orchestra, Opera and Ballet (HBSO) will perform Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet “Swan Lake” at the municipal Opera House on November 8-9.

After two sold-out performances, the ballet composed by the legendary Russian maestro Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is set for additional performances to meet the high demand from audiences eager to experience the full rendition of this classic ballet, marking its first complete staging in Vietnam.

Composed around 1875-1876, the “Swan Lake” ballet stands as one of the world’s most iconic classical ballets and a pinnacle work of the renowned composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Tchaikovsky’s lyrical, romantic, and poignant melodies have significantly contributed to the ballet’s enduring success, establishing it as one of the greatest masterpieces in the global ballet repertoire.

"Swan Lake" is a timeless love story that mixes magic, tragedy, and romance. It has mesmerized audiences for over a century and is based on a German fairy tale. Tchaikovsky’s score tells the tragic love story of Prince Siegfried and Swan Princess, Odette, who is cursed to be a swan by day but a young woman at night.

The production of Swan Lake by HBSO represents a significant artistic arrangement, featuring choreography by Norwegian dance artist Johanne Jakhelln Constant and artistic direction and conducting by maestro Le Ha My. This endeavor is supported through close collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Vocational Ballet School, Sasa Ballet School, and the talented young dancers of the HBSO and artists of the HBSO Symphony Orchestra.

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh