Hashtag #OCOP generates 1.4 billion views

A conference to review the one-year implementation of the strategic cooperation to improve digital transformation capacity for the national OCOP program was held on April 3 in Hanoi.

The event was co-organized by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Center for Agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and TikTok Technologies Vietnam Company Limited.



According to the Vietnam Trade Promotion Center for Agriculture, the “OCOP market” program applying digital transformation in trading activities, promoting and introducing One Commune One Product (OCOP ) on e-commerce and social platforms” has brought positive effects and strongly spread the value of the OCOP program to social media users.

The hashtag #OCOP has generated 1.4 billion views. Revenue from more than 800 livestream sessions reached over VND100 billion (US$4 million). The cooperation between the Center of Agricultural Trade Promotion and TikTok supported 3,000 businesses to introduce and sell farm products on free -commercial platforms.

In addition, the Center of Agricultural Trade Promotion has coordinated with TikTok shop to implement a pilot program called the "OCOP Seed" to build a community of reputable OCOP sellers on the digital platform.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Lam Thanh, a representative of TikTok Vietnam, said that the “OCOP market” program will be continuously one of TikTok's top priorities to support brand elevation and expand the market for Vietnamese agricultural products.

In March 2023, the Center of Agricultural Trade Promotion and TikTok signed a strategic cooperation to improve digital transformation capacity for the national OCOP program. The cooperation aims to strengthen support for small and medium-sized enterprises and cooperatives in digitizing trade promotion activities under the One Commune One Product Program (OCOP). This activity also contributes to the implementation of the national target program on building new rural areas for the period of 2021 - 2025.

The event opened up prospects for strengthening connectivity, boosting promotional activities, promoting and introducing OCOP products of the country to domestic and international people, highlighting the potential of digital technology in society.

TikTok provides an opportunity for businesses to reach new customers and expand their market reach, including ASEAN and Chinese markets.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh