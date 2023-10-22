Tiktok livestream program promotes OCOP products

A live stream broadcast to promote One Commune, One Product (OCOP) of HCMC took place in HCMC’s Can Gio District on October 19-21 attracting more than 350,000 viewers and earned a revenue of nearly VND1 billion (US$40,774)

The event called “Applying digital transformation in trading activities, promoting and introducing the city’s typical OCOP products on e-commerce and social platforms” was organized by the HCMC Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) in collaboration with the Vietnam Trade Promotion Center for Agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, TikTok Technologies Vietnam Company Limited, the People’s Committee of Can Gio District, 80 Key Opinion Consumers (KOCs) and Key opinion leaders (KOLS).

The event opened up prospects for strengthening connectivity, boosting promotional activities, promoting and introducing OCOP products of HCMC and Can Gio District to domestic and international people, highlighting the potential of digital technology in society.

According to the MARD's latest report, the country has more than 10,000 OCOP products associated with the local raw material area.

TikTok provides an opportunity for businesses to reach new customers and expand their market reach, including ASEAN and Chinese markets.

Director of Yen Dao Can Gio Service Trading Investment Company Limited Phan Ngoc Dieu said that departments of HCMC have supported businesses to introduce and sell farm products on free -commercial platforms. The company’s OCOP products have received customer trust. E-commerce sales have increased faster than traditional retail. Every live-streaming session averagely attracts over 100 buyers.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District Truong Tien Trien said that the locality introduced 18 OCOP products in this program. The event contributed to promoting Can Gio’s OCOP products to visitors. An additional 22 products of the district are expected to be recognized as OCOP products this year, including tourism products.