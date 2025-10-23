Weather

Hanoi turns cold as temperatures drop to 19-20 degrees Celisus

SGGPO

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), an intensifying cold air mass moved into the Northern region early this morning, October 23.

As a result, multiple areas are now cooler than previous days, with mountainous regions turning chilly.

img-3840-6089-3949.jpeg
A stronger cold air mass is moving southward into Northern Vietnam. Satellite image taken on the morning of October 23.

The agency reported that the new cold air mass has intensified northeasterly winds, bringing cloudy skies and showers to the capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta provinces, from the night of October 22 to the morning of October 23.

Early this morning, numerous residents wore warmer clothing, and morning traffic slowed at city entrances due to slick roads and cold gusts.

Temperatures in downtown Hanoi, such as around Hoan Kiem District, fell to around 19 degrees Celsius at 7 a.m.

1j87auceh-70aq71-1728-3325.jpeg
Hanoi’s roads turned wet and slippery this morning, October 23, as cold rain fell across the city. (Photo:SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

In the Northern mountainous areas, temperatures dropped significantly, notably 14 degrees Celsius in Lai Chau Province.

The cold air mass has also begun to affect the Central region as tropical storm No. 12 weakened into a low-pressure area. The storm’s circulation, combined with the cold air, has created a strong wind convergence zone.

Light rain has been observed in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces, with heavier showers developing along the Nghe An coastline. From Ha Tinh to Da Nang, rainfall is forecast to increase on the night of October 23, likely persisting over the next several days.

Meteorologists forecast that on October 24, the cold air mass will maintain its strength before gradually weakening in the following days. From October 25 onward, temperatures in the Northern region are expected to rise slightly, bringing cooler and more comfortable weather after the season’s first cold spell.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

intensifying cold air mass downtown Hanoi new cold air mass northeasterly winds storm’s circulation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn