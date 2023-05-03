Hanoi offers 127 free trips on double-decker buses during national holidays

The Tourism Department of Hanoi Capital City in coordination with the municipal Transport Department operated 127 double-decker bus trips serving 6,700 visitors during the five-day holiday.

Hanoi received around 719,000 travelers, including 69,500 international arrivals and 650,000 domestic tourists, and earned a tourism revenue of VND2,400 billion (US$103 million) from April 29 to May 3.

Tourists tended to travel locally and took sightseeing tours around the city during this year’s public holidays, according to Hanoi’s Department of Tourism.

Especially, the capital city offered free service for all visitors taking the city’s popular double-decker bus tour during the national holidays.

The hop-on hop-off sightseeing tour takes travelers to visit highlight tourist attractions such as Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square, Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi flag tower, Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, Quan Thanh Temple, Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), Hoa Lo Prison and others.

According to statistics, tourist attractions in Hanoi saw a sharp increase in the number of visitors, such as Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) receiving 30,000 tourists, Thang Long Imperial Citadel (31,400), Ao Vua Tourist Area (17,250), Khoang Xanh-Suoi Tien Tourist Area (13,569), Ba Vi National Park (17,000), Duong Lam Ancient Village (10,000), Hoa Lo Prison (27,410), Hanoi Zoo (popularly known as the Thu Le Zoo located within the Thu Le Park) (130,898).