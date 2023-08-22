Hanoi forecasted to experience flooding on August 23-24

Meteorological specialists predict a return of rainfall to the Northern region beginning August 22, with the highest intensity anticipated on August 23 and 24.

Earlier, the heavy rain on August 20 had resulted in significant flooding in Hanoi, Thai Nguyen, and various other locations.

In the afternoon of August 21, Mr. Nguyen Van Tien, Permanent Deputy Chief of the Office of the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention, issued an official dispatch urging local authorities to address the continuous heavy rainfall in the Northern region, extending to Thanh Hoa Province.

The official dispatch requests local authorities in the affected region to be on alert and mobilize swift-response teams for inspecting and assessing residential areas along rivers, streams, low-lying zones, and places prone to high risks of flooding, landslides, and soil erosion. This proactive strategy aims to facilitate orderly relocation and evacuation of residents to safe sites. Moreover, proactive measures need to be readied for flood prevention in urban areas, industrial zones, reservoirs, and agricultural zones to safeguard production.

It is essential to conduct thorough inspections and verifications to ensure the safety of mining and mineral extraction sites. Patrolling units should be stationed to ensure dyke safety, while reservoirs must be regulated to guarantee the safety of structures and downstream areas. Adequate resources and equipment should be readily available for search and rescue operations, disaster relief efforts, and managing potential incidents.

Previously, heavy rain between August 19 and 20 had led to significant flooding in the Hanoi region.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Central region will continue to experience hot and sunny conditions for the upcoming days, with temperatures soaring to around 35-36 degrees Celsius. However, from the Northern areas down to Thanh Hoa, from August 23 to 24, there will be moderate to heavy rainfall, ranging from 50 to 100mm, coupled with thunderstorms. In some localized regions, the rainfall might escalate to over 200mm per occurrence.

Sunny conditions are anticipated in the Central Highlands and Southern regions during the day, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Some areas might also encounter localized heavy rainfall.

Residents in Hanoi and the Northern region are advised to stay vigilant by keeping track of weather updates and taking proactive measures to mitigate potential damages, particularly those related to flooding.