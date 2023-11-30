Hanoi Culture & Food Festival to regale visitors with specialties

Festival-goers will be treated to specialties of the capital city when coming to the 2023 Hanoi Culture and Food Festival scheduled for December 1-3 at the Thong Nhat Park.

According to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, highlights of the festival will be a space to introduce regional and international cuisine, an area featuring the dishes of typical handicraft trade villages of Hanoi and other localities.

Besides, festival-goers will have a chance to take part in folk games, cultural, art, and food exchanges; and seminars on human resources development to facilitate the food industry.

The three-day event aims at honoring, preserving, and promoting traditional cultural and cuisine values of the capital city while developing and effectively tapping the brand name of Hanoi culture, food, and tourism and intensifying business cooperation opportunities in the locality.

It is also a chance to popularise the image of the thousand-year-old capital city as a unique tourism, culture, and food destination to both domestic and foreign visitors as well as bolstering people-to-people exchanges and friendship between Hanoi and foreign embassies based in the locality.

Several activities will be held within the event's framework, including a photo exhibition on the culture, tourism, and cuisine of Vietnam and foreign countries such as Denmark, Venezuela, India, Iran, and Panama, and a mobile book exhibition to introduce cultural art, tourism and food of countries in the world.