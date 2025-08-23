Vietnam Television announces launch of International TV channel - Vietnam Today

Vietnam Television (VTV) has officially announced that the launch of the Vietnam International Channel - Vietnam Today, the nation's new international television channel, will be taking place on Sunday, September 7.

The English-language Vietnam Today channel was established under Decision No. 747/QD-TTg, issued by the Prime Minister on 11 April, 2025, to provide an international television service to promote Vietnam to the world.

The channel broadcasts 24/7, utilising technology to provide multi-language subtitles tailored to each country and territory where the channel is distributed. Its global distribution spans a diverse multi-platform ecosystem, including cable, IPTV, OTT services, as well as social media, mobile apps, and websites.

The new international English-language channel, Vietnam Today, will give a global audience a 'window on Vietnam' by presenting a vivid, objective, and contemporary image of the Southeast Asian nation.

The channel will curate programming that spans from current affairs, politics, and the economy, to culture, tourism, the environment, innovation, and digital transformation. It will showcase Vietnam’s distinctive values, traditional identity, and modern vision, reflecting the nation’s journey of dynamic growth and deep global integration.

With the guiding principles “Accurate Information, Compelling & Insightful Content, and Creative Communication,” Vietnam Today tells a story of Vietnam that rises above outdated stereotypes - a peaceful, stable nation while preserving its traditions that embraces integration and modernity. Vietnam is a youthful and dynamic country with a rich culture and strong development potential. It tells the story of the resilient and progress-driven people who cherish peace and extend a warm welcome to the world. The Vietnam story will unfold in a vivid, fresh, and captivating way, with diverse perspectives that engage international audiences.

Vietnam Today broadcasts high-quality and comprehensive programs about Vietnam on television and across diverse digital platforms. It offers global audience an authentic and in-depth understanding of Vietnam and its people.

Vietnam Today is designed for a global audience from the international community interested in Vietnam’s current affairs and development; policymakers and political leaders in need of objective and reliable information; scholars, experts, and researchers seeking data and in-depth analysis; investors looking for business opportunities to travellers eager to discover new destinations; and the wider international Vietnam-loving community of friends.

Broadcasting platforms of Vietnam Today channel - Domestic Distribution: + Vietnam Television’s (VTV) national Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) network. + Cable television providers, including VTVCab and SCTV. + Direct-to-Home (DTH) satellite services. + OTT applications of Vietnam Today, VTVgo, FPT, VieOn, AVG, ClipTV. - International Distribution: + OTT applications, including VTVgo, and the official Vietnam Today app. + Toober’s OTT application in the Americas and Europe, etc. + The Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) network in Laos. + OTT platforms, including Unitel (Laos), Metfone (Cambodia) and Mytel (Myanmar).

From 2026, Vietnam Television (VTV) will continue working with partners and television service providers worldwide to distribute its channels in key areas in service of Vietnam’s foreign policy and international integration. The distribution will be carried out through methods suitable for each country and region, ensuring convenience and efficiency for audiences, including terrestrial broadcasting, digital satellite, cable, IPTV, OTT platforms, programme exchanges, etc.

By Thu Ha