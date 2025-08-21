Vietnam, RoK work together in first revolutionary musical

“Café banh mi”, a revolutionary musical marking the first collaborative theatrical production between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), has been introduced in Hanoi.

“Café banh mi” brings together Vietnamese and Korean artists in a unique artistic partnership (Source: Vietnam National Drama Theater)

The event is part of national celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Jointly produced by the Vietnam National Drama Theater and Metaforce Vietnam, “Café banh mi” brings together Vietnamese and Korean artists in a unique artistic partnership. Set to tour internationally, the musical blends patriotism, symbolism, and modern stagecraft to honour Vietnam’s revolutionary history.

The story is set in the years before the August Revolution in Vietnam, portraying life under colonial oppression. Guided by the ideals of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, many middle-class citizens gave up everything to support the revolution. Characters Xuan and Bao, a couple delivering bread to the French while secretly gathering intelligence, reflect the quiet heroism of ordinary Vietnamese.

The production crew from the RoK wearing Ao dai, holding the Vietnamese national flag watching the show. From right to left: artistic director Park Hyun Woo, director Cho Joon Hui (Vietnam National Drama Theater)

Though President Ho Chi Minh does not appear on stage, his presence is felt throughout. The show culminates with the audience standing to sing the national anthem “Tien Quan ca” while waving red flags, blurring the line between performance and reality and reviving the revolutionary fervour of 1945.

The title “Café banh mi” symbolises everyday Vietnamese life infused with patriotism. The musical’s minimalist set, symbolic lighting, and hybrid choreography combine epic revolutionary tones with modern artistic sensibility.

The production features leading Korean artists - playwright Seo Sang Wan, artistic director Park Hyun Woo, director Cho Joon Hui, stage designer Lim Chung Il, and choreographer Kim Sung Il. Vietnam’s creative team includes People’s Artist Hoang Lam Tung (co-director), Meritorious Artist Kieu Minh Hieu (artistic advisor), Tuan Nghia (lyrics), and Le Trinh (co-writer).

Actors from the Vietnam National Drama Theatre, including Meritorious Artists Dung Nam, Mai Huong, and Truong Thu Ha, took on expanded roles, combining acting, singing, and movement for emotionally charged performances.

A highlight of the production is the Korean-led direction that honours Vietnam’s past with cultural sensitivity. Lim Chung Il’s set design and Kim Sung Il’s choreography translate the experience of war into expressive, physical language. The music evokes both grandeur and intimacy, especially during the re-enactment of President Ho Chi Minh reading the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945.

Audience member Nguyen Hong Minh said the musical brought her back to the spirit of the August Revolution, particularly the moment when spectators raised national flags and sang in unison - "a sacred, unforgettable moment."

Artistic director Park Hyun Woo said he hopes the musical inspires remembrance and a love of peace. Director Cho Joon Hui likened Ho Chi Minh to the RoK’s Baekbeom Kim Gu, calling him a lasting symbol of revolutionary integrity. He expressed his hope that “Café banh mi” becomes a cultural bridge between Vietnam and the RoK.

Kieu Minh Hieu, Director of the Vietnam National Drama Theater, called the production a heartfelt collaboration, and producer Nguyen Thi Mai Quyen described it as a tribute to Vietnam’s 80 years of independence—an artistic message linking history, culture, and future generations.

“Café banh mi” is more than a performance - it’s a living bridge of memory, connecting two cultures and reminding all of the courage that shaped a nation, said Quyen.

