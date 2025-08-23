First-ever festival presenting dishes made from rice to be held in HCMC

The first-ever festival celebrating rice-based cuisine will be held at September 23 Park in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, from October 16 to 19, 2025.

At the press conference of the event held in HCMC on August 22 (Photo: SGGP)

According to organizers, the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association and the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, the festival will feature approximately 150 booths showcasing a wide variety of rice-based dishes such as vermicelli, glass noodles, pho, banh hoi (fine rice vermicelli), and banh tam (steamed cassava cake). The stalls will be organized into regional clusters representing the North, Central, and South of Vietnam, highlighting iconic dishes including Hanoi-style grilled pork vermicelli (bun cha Hanoi), Hai Phong perch vermicelli (bun ca ro dong Hai Phong), Hue spicy beef noodle soup (bun bo Hue), crab noodle soup (bun rieu), fermented fish noodle soup from Can Tho (bun mam Can Tho), Nha Trang fish vermicelli (bun ca Nha Trang), and Soc Trang noodle soup (bun nuoc leo Soc Trang).

In addition to sampling regional specialties, visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the traditional rice yarn production process and take part in hands-on experiences such as making vermicelli and banh hoi in the craft village area.

The festival will also feature a range of engaging activities, including a kylin-lion dance performance, a showcase and record-setting event presenting 100 rice yarn-based delicacies, the “Elevating Rice Yarn” culinary competition, and exchanges with artisans, chefs, and culinary experts.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, the festival aims to honor the rich heritage of traditional Vietnamese cuisine and promote signature dishes to both domestic and international audiences. The event is expected to attract an estimated 100,000 visitors, including locals and tourists.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh