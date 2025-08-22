GBA-Erdinger Oktoberfest 2025: Celebration of German-Vietnamese cooperation

The German Business Association in Vietnam (GBA) hosted a press conference to officially announce the GBA-Erdinger Oktoberfest 2025 - a celebration of German-Vietnamese cooperation yesterday evening.

Representatives of German and Vietnamese organizations and businesses at the press conference.

The event, which is expected to once again be the largest beer festival in Southeast Asia, was attended by key figures including Deputy Ambassador of Germany to Vietnam Simon Kreye, GBA Chairman Alexander Ziehe, and Chief Representative of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam) Peter Kompalla, alongside representatives from numerous German and Vietnamese businesses.

GBA Chairman Alexander Ziehe highlighted the significance of the 2025 festival, noting its alignment with two major milestones including the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and Vietnam and the 30th anniversary of the GBA.

GBA Chairman Alexander Ziehe stated that the GBA-Erdinger Oktoberfest is more than just a cultural festival; it is a "vivid symbol" of the robust partnership between the two nations and serves as a vital platform for connecting businesses and people. He also mentioned that this year marks the beginning of a strategic push to expand GBA activities into the Northern and Central regions of Vietnam.

GBA-Erdinger Oktoberfest 2024 kicks off yesterday in Ho Chi Minh City

AHK Vietnam Chief Representative Peter Kompalla further underscored the event's importance, describing it as a platform for strengthening economic and trade relations, promoting investment, developing vocational training, accelerating digital transformation, and pioneering sustainable development initiatives.

Chief Representative of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam) Peter Kompalla expressed confidence that the long-standing diplomatic relationship provides a solid foundation for both countries to work together and generate significant mutual value.

GBA-Erdinger Oktoberfest 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City

Following the remarkable success of the 2024 GBA-Erdinger Oktoberfest, which drew over 10,500 attendees, this year's festival is set to reaffirm its status as the largest beer festival in Southeast Asia. The 2025 event will expand its reach, with festivals planned in Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City. The Ho Chi Minh City leg of the event will span three days, running from October 9 to October 11.

By Do Van - Translated by Anh Quan