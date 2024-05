Streets in the capital city of Hanoi are brightly colored with flags and flowers for the celebration of President Ho Chi Minh’s 134th birthday.

In May, many streets of Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers, posters, and banners to mark the 134th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2024).

A corner of Doc Lap Street (in front of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum)

In front of Hanoi Flagpole on Dien Bien Phu Street, banners beautify the road, reminding everyone of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday.

Flags fly in Dinh Tien Hoang Street

Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street (next to Thong Nhat Park)

By Do Trung - Translated by Anh Quan