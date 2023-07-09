SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Handicrafts of Vietnam’s Central region introduced to world

Bamboo and rattan products of a traditional handicraft village in the Central region of Vietnam has introduced to the world.
Skilled artisans of traditional craft Bao La village in Quang Phu Commune of Quang Dien District, which is located about 15km north of Hue City, have been successful in making these beautiful bamboo and rattan products thanks to adaptation to the development trend of the times and traditional values. Their products have been displayed to some countries in the world and more foreigners choose their products.

Skilled artisans of the village make various products
Foreigners are fond of bamboo products of the village
Hundreds of villagers can improve their earnings
By Van Thang – Translated By Anh Quan

