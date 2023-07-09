Handicrafts of Vietnam’s Central region introduced to world

Skilled artisans of traditional craft Bao La village in Quang Phu Commune of Quang Dien District, which is located about 15km north of Hue City, have been successful in making these beautiful bamboo and rattan products thanks to adaptation to the development trend of the times and traditional values. Their products have been displayed to some countries in the world and more foreigners choose their products.
|
Skilled artisans of the village make various products
|
Foreigners are fond of bamboo products of the village
|Hundreds of villagers can improve their earnings