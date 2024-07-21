Groundbreaking ceremony of Waste-to-Energy Incineration Plant held in HCMC

The groundbreaking ceremony for Tam Sinh Nghia Waste-to-Energy Incineration Plant yesterday took place in Thai My Commune of Ho Chi Minh City’s Cu Chi District.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the People’s Committee at the ceremony

The first phase of the plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with a total investment of VND6.4 trillion (US$252,763,110). It will have a waste incineration capacity of 2,000-2,600 tons per day and a power generation capacity of 60 MW.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the People’s Committee of HCMC emphasized that the Waste-to-Energy Plant is one of the city’s pioneering waste treatment projects. It aligns with the National Assembly’s Resolution 98 and contributes to environmental sanitation and urban security.

Director Nguyen Toan Thang of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment at the ceremony

The ceremony was organized by Bamboo Capital Group. BCG Energy, a subsidiary of Bamboo Capital Group, acquired Tam Sinh Nghia Investment and Development Joint Stock Company. Tam Sinh Nghia is involved in waste processing in TPHCM, Long An, and Kien Giang provinces. The company holds a license to convert waste-to-energy technology for plants in TPHCM and Long An.

The construction of the plant will proceed in stages. The first phase involves building the foundation and structures such as the incineration power plant, control room, staff canteen, and accommodation. Subsequent phases will be approved based on construction progress and legal procedures.

Bamboo Capital Group, BCG Energy, and technology partners are committed to constructing and operating Tam Sinh Nghia Waste-to-Energy Plant with strict technical standards. The project aims to serve as a model for environmental sustainability in HCMC and become a center for workforce training and technology transfer in waste-to-energy solutions nationwide.

Director Nguyen Toan Thang of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment expected more businesses to collaborate with the city government in applying advanced technologies for waste treatment and recycling.

By Minh Hai – Translated By Anh Quan