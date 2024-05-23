Green Business Title 2024 program launched in HCMC

The Green Business Title is an annual program organized by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Association.

Launched in 2023, the Ho Chi Minh City Green Business Title recognized 90 businesses for their achievements. Building on this success, the organizers have officially launched the Green Business Title program for 2024.

The program aims to achieve three core objectives. The first is to honor, reward, and encourage businesses that comply with waste management regulations during production and operations and engage in research and production of environmentally friendly products.

The second is to enhance corporate responsibility in environmental protection, aiming for sustainable growth. The third is to support businesses in promoting themselves, increasing competitiveness, and integrating into the global economy.

For detailed information on submitting applications for the Green Business program, visit the website www.huba.vn.>

By Ai Van – Translated by Thuy Doan