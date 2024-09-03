Grandmaster Le Quang Liem takes part in int’l chess tournament in HCMC

Grandmaster Le Quang Liem will return to Ho Chi Minh City in December to take part in an international chess tournament.

He is one of the most prominent players to take part in the event, which will be held in Ho Chi Minh City in December this year.

Le Quang Liem and many other prominent figures in Vietnamese chess, including Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son, Le Tuan Minh and Tran Tuan Minh, will take part in the KPNest chess tournament, which is organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Chess Federation and will take place in December 2024.

The tournament will feature participants in the following age groups including U8, U10, U12, U14, U16, Open (men) and G8, G10, G12, G14, G16 (women).

The tournament has a prize fund of up to VND2 billion, which is one of the largest sums available for a tournament of this kind.

In a personal statement, Le Quang Liem announced his intention to return to Vietnam to play in the tournament. In September this year, Le Quang Liem and the Vietnamese chess team will participate in the most important tournament of the year, the 2024 Olympiad.

The Vietnamese chess team will send its strongest line-up, including Le Quang Liem, Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son, Le Tuan Minh, Tran Tuan Minh, Bang Gia Huy, Le Thanh Tu, Vo Thi Kim Phung, Luong Phuong Hanh, Pham Le Thao Nguyen and Bach Ngoc Thuy Duong. The aim of the Vietnamese chess team is to compete vigorously to achieve the best possible results.

The 2024 Olympiad will be held in Hungary, with players competing in the standard form of chess. The tournament is scheduled to take place between September 10 and 23.

The coaching staff of the Vietnamese chess team have pointed out that this year's tournament has a special significance as it marks the centenary of the founding of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). This is the 45th Olympiad, which is being held for the 196th time.

By Minh Chien – Translated By Anh Quan