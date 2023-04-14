Grab fined US$2,576 for using map violating Vietnam's sovereignty

The HCMC Department of Information and Communications fined Grab Vietnam VND60 million (US$2,576) for using a map that wrongly displayed many Vietnamese islands in the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

At a working session with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications, Grab Vietnam said it has been aware of the seriousness of the violation and promptly reviewed and updated the map to ensure Vietnam's sovereignty.

Aside from issuing the fine, the department also asked the ride-hailing firm to commit to completely resolving the violation, implementing measures to prevent similar errors in the future and strictly obeying the law in the company’s business activities.

In response, the company pledged to strictly control data control and update on the map of Grab application and ensure compliance with the law.

The company also confirmed the violation content and said that it is working with OpenStreetMap, a partner providing map data to make a correct map on the Grab application.