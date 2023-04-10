Names of various locations in Spratly Islands wrongly displayed on Grab’s map

Grab’s map yesterday still showed wrong names of many places in the Spratly Islands even though those imprecise information pieces had been detected and reported on a technology forum by its users.



Accordingly, many Vietnamese people have voiced their annoyance that the map used in Grab’s app to book taxis displays wrong names of several islands in the Spratly Islands of Vietnam. Certain islands like Son Ca (Sand Cay), Sinh Ton (Sin Cowe), Song Tu Tay (Southwest Cay) appear in both Vietnamese and Chinese, while other locations such as the reefs of Subi, Chau Vien (Cuarteron Reef), and Vanh Khan (Mischief Reef) only have the names that China uses to call them.

Particularly, the Fiery Cross Reef of Vietnam, which has been illegally occupied and reclaimed by China, is noted as ‘Nansha District’ – an illegal administrative unit established by China and strongly objected by Vietnam many times.

This map was co-developed by Grab and some private organizations. They have not referred to Google Maps.

Grab Vietnam responded that it has collected feedbacks about this matter and is working with its partners who develop the map to correct imprecise information.

“We seriously consider all reports and comments from users and sincerely apologize for any concerns that may arise. Grab Vietnam commits to a long-term growth in the Vietnamese market and has always wished to contribute more to the socio-economic development of the country”, said a representative of Grab Vietnam.