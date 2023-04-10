Grab fixes map violating Vietnam's sovereignty over sea, islands

On the afternoon of April 10, Grab corrected inaccurate information related to Vietnam's sovereignty over the sea and islands on its map on both Android and iOS platforms.

As previously reported by media outlets, the map of the Grab application displayed incorrect names of many islands in the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago of Vietnam from April 8 to 9. At noon on April 10, incorrect information has been corrected by Grab on both Android and iOS platforms.

Grab has since removed the Chinese and English names that violate Vietnam's sovereignty over the sea and islands on the map, including the word "Nansha District" at the location of Fiery Cross Reef and the Chinese names of Subi Reef and Chau Vien (Cuarteron) Reef. Additionally, the Vanh Khan (Mischief) Reef location no longer shows the word "Meiji Jiao of Sansha, China."