Google Maps updates administrative boundaries across Vietnam

Users nationwide report that Google Maps is updating administrative boundaries, though inconsistencies persist during the rollout.

On March 18, many Google Maps users observed that the platform had updated its maps to reflect Vietnam’s new administrative units. The changes were applied simultaneously on both the web version and mobile application, without requiring users to update their software.

Search results for Ho Chi Minh City now display expanded boundaries, encompassing areas formerly under the jurisdiction of Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong.

However, the data is not yet fully synchronized. In several provinces and cities, the map continues to show outdated boundaries or does not recognize newly assigned place names, suggesting the update is still in its early stages, more than eight months after Vietnam’s administrative mergers.

Despite the update, searches for Vung Tau Ward show that Ho Chi Minh City’s administrative map has not yet been fully synchronized on Google Maps.

The Google Maps Platform provides map data for a wide range of digital services, including location search, ride-hailing, and delivery applications.

Such data adjustments could affect how addresses are displayed and handled across related services. As place classifications evolve, functions including search, address suggestions, and positioning may not perform optimally at the outset, resulting in the simultaneous display of both old and new addresses during the transition period.

By Kim Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong