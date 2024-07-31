Good start for Vietnamese badminton star at Paris 2024 Olympics

Vietnamese badminton player Le Duc Phat had a good start at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a 2-0 victory over Germany's Fabian Roth, winning both sets 21-10.

Vietnamese badminton player Le Duc Phat has a good start at the Paris 2024 Olympics (Photo: VNA)

After the tight start of the first set, Phat pulled ahead to secure the win and followed up with a decisive performance in the second.

Seeded 70th in the Badminton World Federation rankings, Phat will face India’s H. S. Prannoy, the 13th-seeded player, on August 1.

The Indian athlete had previously beaten Roth 2-0. If Phat wins, he will face the winner of the match between Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie and India’s Lakshya Sen of Group L.

Phat also had the honor of being the flag bearer for Vietnam at the Paris 2024 Olympics, making history as one of the eight badminton players to lead a national team at an Olympics opening ceremony.

VNA