GM Le Quang Liem tops Biel Chess Festival third time in a row

Grandmaster Le Quang Liem has won his third Biel International Chess Festival's Masters Triathlon title with a round to spare in Biel, Switzerland.

Grandmaster Le Quang Liem (L) trounces Indian player Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa after 65 moves (Photo: Biel Chess Festival)

Liem (world No. 17) trounced Indian player Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (world No. 8) after 65 moves. He ultimately came first in the Grandmaster Triathlon category.

The win helped the Vietnamese GM earn four more points, 5.5 points higher than Haik Martirosyan of Armenia in the second position.

Liem, Elo 2741, received a bonus of CHF10,000 ( US$11,300) and 10 points for his Elo rating, thereby boosting him up to the 16th in the world.

The Biel International Chess Festival is an annual tournament taking place in Switzerland. With two categories of Masters and Challengers, it features a 'chess triathlon' in which players compete in a classical and a rapid round-robin, followed by a blitz double round-robin.

