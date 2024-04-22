Girl killed, two other hurt as downpour, hailstorm hit Ha Giang

A little girl was killed while her mother and neighbor were hurt when a downpour and hailstorm hit the Northern Mountainous Province of Ha Giang yesterday.

People must find a shelter

After dumping huge hailstones in Cao Bang Province, the hailstorm continued to spread thick layers of rocks on the Dong Van stone plateau, around 4:30 p.m. April 21 on the way to Ha Giang Province.

Many tourists said that yesterday afternoon, a hailstorm devastated Dong Van District of Ha Giang Province. Pedestrians had to urgently find shelter when they were on the streets.

The hailstorm in Dong Van District hit the district around 4:30 p.m. and lasted about 15-20 minutes. After the rain, snow pellets blanketed the local fields in white.

Deputy Secretary Ly Mi Po of the Party Committee of Sung Trai Commune of Dong Van District said that since around dawn on April 21, an unprecedented thunderstorm with heavy rain pummeled the commune wrecking many house roofs. Worse, among them, a house collapsed, killing a 5-year-old girl in Phu Tung village because she did not have time to run out while her mother and a neighbor were injured.

The Dong Van District People's Committee said that the thunderstorm on the morning of April 21 also caused damage to crops and 27 houses in the communes of Sung Trai, Van Chai, Lung Thau, and Lung Phin. The People's Committee of Quan Ba District of Ha Giang Province also said that in the area, 80 houses had their roofs blown off, 6 livestock barns were damaged, and many construction works were affected.

A house collapses killing a little girl

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan