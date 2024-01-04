Ice buildup appears at Fansipan peak after surprise hailstorm

A surprise hailstorm poured on the top of the Fansipan tourist area in Sa Pa township in the Northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, turning road surfaces into a thick layer of ice on January 4 morning.

Ice buildup appears at Fansipan peak

As of this morning, many tourists saw high-humidity weather with dense fog and rains appearance along with condensation and crystals of ice at the tourist site.

The temperature on the Fansipan peak dropped to two degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists affirmed that this was not sleet when it rains along with very high humidity and dense fog.

A day before, the Fansipan peak recorded frozen dew and low relative humidity.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that the Northern region would face drizzles, high relative humidity and dense fog this weekend.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong