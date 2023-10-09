Gia Lai Province’s communes isolated by floodwater

Torrential rains have dumped in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and isolated 528 houses in several villages of Chu Rang and Kim Tan communes, Ia Pa District.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ia Pa District Nguyen Minh Truong said that by this afternoon, the above-mentioned localities have been isolated by floodwater and downpours.

In two recent days, the whole province has recorded a huge rainfall, inundating culvert stream crossings leading to the villages.

Sometimes, the torrential rainfall has left some places in depths exceeding a meter of water.

Amid the current weather conditions, the local authorities arranged forces on duty at the flooding-isolated places and banned all vehicles and people driving through the dangerous areas.

All students have been allowed to stay at home until water receeds.

The district’s military force prepared boats to transport food or take people to healthcare stations for medical examination and treatment if any.

Currently, the rain has stopped but the floodwater is flowing faster.