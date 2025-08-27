Gia Lai hosts culture and tourism week to promote its signature products

The “Essence of the Great Forest and Blue Sea Convergence” Festival 2025 will take place in Quy Nhon from August 29 to September 2, the People’s Committee of Gia Lai Province announced at a press conference on August 26.

Under the theme "Aspiration for the Blue Sea—Radiance of the Great Highlands", the culture and tourism week will be held in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025). A cultural and culinary extravaganza lies at the heart of the festivities, bridging the Central Highlands and the sea through two signature products, including oceanic tuna and Central Highlands coffee.

The festival also features a rich lineup of cultural events, including an opening night ceremony; a showcase of oceanic tuna culinary arts; the “Delicacies from Basalt and Sea” food festival; exhibitions of OCOP products and traditional craft villages; a coffee and gong culture day; variety art shows at the Children's Park; a street parade; a light festival; and a drone art performance featuring approximately 500 drones.

A key highlight is the grand tuna culinary feast, offering 5,000 complimentary servings to visitors at the Children's Park on An Duong Vuong Street, in Quy Nhon Nam Ward, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., from August 29 to September 1. Tuna will be freshly butchered, filleted, and transformed into creative dishes prepared in European, Asian, and Vietnamese styles by chefs from Ho Chi Minh City, Australia, Thailand, Japan, and Gia Lai, likely Kim Bernard Chilcott from Australia, Puri Chunkajorn from Thailand, and Vietnamese cooks, namely Nguyen Thi Thu Tam, Pham Dinh Tien, and Le Nguyen Hoan Long.

The festival will bring together 94 exhibition booths showcasing OCOP products and traditional handicrafts from 33 organizations and localities across the province and beyond. Among them, a dedicated space will spotlight branded traditional coffee products from the Central Highlands, offering visitors a deep dive into the region’s rich coffee heritage.

At the press conference, Miss Tourism Ambassador Vietnam 2024, Dinh Thi Hoa, was officially introduced as the festival’s communications ambassador.

Miss Tourism Ambassador Vietnam 2024, Dinh Thi Hoa, is the festival’s communications ambassador.

Ms. Huynh Thi Anh Thao, Deputy Director of the Gia Lai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Director Hoang Duan, Chief Director of the festival’s opening ceremony, this year’s event will feature several new highlights and take place at a significant moment, as Gia Lai Province has recently been established through the merger of Binh Dinh and Gia Lai provinces. The festival will see the participation of 60 artisans and community members from ethnic groups across Gia Lai Province. Notably, the program will include traditional performances by highland artisans and children, featuring gong ensembles, stilt walking, and straw man displays.

Speaking at the press conference, Ms. Huynh Thi Anh Thao, Deputy Director of the Gia Lai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, stated that the department has recently worked closely with the Tourism Association to develop new tours, routes, and tourism products that connect the Central Highlands with Gia Lai’s blue seas. For this year’s National Day holiday on September 2, the province has prepared 12,000 accommodation rooms to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for visitors, who will have the opportunity to enjoy 10 cultural programs, festivals, and newly launched tourism offerings.

The “Essence of the Great Forest and Blue Sea Convergence” Festival will continue to leave a lasting impact on the cultural, socio-economic, and tourism development of Gia Lai. The event plays a key role in strengthening solidarity among ethnic communities and regions while paving the way for a new, rapidly developing, and sustainable Gia Lai. In the coming time, the province will focus on researching, reviving, preserving, and promoting the unique cultural values of local communities, especially among ethnic minorities in mountainous areas.” Ms. Huynh Thi Anh Thao emphasized.

Related News Gia Lai to host forest and sea festival

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh